Panipat co-op sugar mill tops country in technical efficiency

In a first, the Panipat Co-operative Sugar Mill has bagged the Technical Efficiency Award, considered the highest honour for sugar mills. With an overall score of 94.61 per cent capacity utilisation, the Panipat sugar mill has secured first position for the 2025-26 crushing season among all government cooperative mills across the country.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Shiv Raj Singh Chauhan will present the award to the Panipat Co-operative Sugar Mill management during a programme in New Delhi on September 22.

Advertisement

Managing Director (MD) Navdeep Singh Nain and SDM Israna said that the National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories, announced the award on Friday. “On the basis of evaluation of the data submitted by the Panipat Co-operative Sugar Mill, the award selection committee has finalised the results of Efficiency Award 2025-26. Your factory has been conferred with the first award for Technical Efficiency in other recovery areas for the season 2025-26,” the letter received by the MD read.

Advertisement

“The national federation had formed two zones, including a low recovery zone including 15 states and a high recovery zone with only three states. Panipat sugar mill is in the top position for technical efficiency in both zones,” the MD said.

During the 2025-26 season, the Panipat sugar mill crushed a total 61.5 lakh quintals sugarcane, the highest among all 11 government sugar mills in the state. It also produced a record 5.62 lakh quintal sugar. Besides, the mill also sold electricity worth Rs 29 crores in the season.

Advertisement

“The Panipat sugar mill also achieved the distinction last month of selling sugar and molasses at the highest prices across the state,” the MD added.

A mill with a crushing capacity of 18 thousand quintals was commissioned in 1956. However, due to the low capacity of the old mill, farmers of the district were forced to take sugarcane to other districts of the state and to Uttar Pradesh. Following demands by the farmers, the state government installed a new sugar mill plant with a crushing capacity of 50,0000 in Dahar village in 2022.

The MD described the award a big achievement, adding, “It was made possible with the joint efforts and cooperation of all officials and employees of the mill.”