Panipat co-op sugar mill's first trial ends

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, March 16

After a wait of eight years, the newly constructed “The Panipat Co-operative Sugar Mill” on Wednesday successfully completed the first trial. The sugar mill will be made fully functional very soon. It is a major relief for those sugarcane farmers who were forced to sell their produce at cheaper rates at jiggery units and sugar mills of adjoining districts of UP.

CM Manohar Lal Khattar had announced to shift this mill from the city area to Dahar village on December 20, 2014, during his first visit to Panipat after assuming the charge of the CM in the first inning of the BJP government.

The trial of the newly established sugar mill was done in the presence of Deputy Commissioner Sushil Kumar Sarwan today. DC Sarwan said this sugar mill was an ultra modern sugar mill of the state. Its capacity has been increased to 50,000 quintal per day from 18,000 quintal per day.

Navdeep Singh, MD, sugar mill, said the first trial was successful and the turbines were also run successfully with the crushing of 10,000 quintal sugarcane today.

The trial will be continued for around 25 days as per the protocol with daily crushing of 10,000 quintal sugar cane and the crushing in the old sugar mill will be continued parallel, the MD asserted.