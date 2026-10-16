Panipat college hosts 49th Karnal Zone youth festival

The 49th Karnal Zone youth festival, organised by Kurukshetra University, at Arya PG College here commenced on Wednesday with great enthusiasm, showcasing a vibrant blend of Haryanvi folk culture, western influences and artistic talent. The festival began with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp and Saraswati Vandana.

Students from various colleges from across the north Haryana districts performed on the first day. As many as 2,000 students of around colleges from Panipat, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Yamunanagar, and Panchkula showcased their performances in 40 genres, including Haryanvi Sang, Haryanvi dances, skits, Rasiya dance, Haryanvi Orchestra, and various others.

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Vice-Chancellor Som Nath Sachdeva attended the inaugural session as the chief guest, while Vivek Chawla, Director of the Department of Youth and Cultural Affairs, and OP Sharma, founder and director of The Panipat Urban Cooperative Bank, were the distinguished guests.

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Addressing the gathering, the VC appreciated the college management’s excellent work ethic, meticulous planning and outstanding arrangements for the successful organisation of the festival. He said that Arya College has consistently maintained a leading position in various fields among the prestigious colleges affiliated with Kurukshetra University.

Appreciating the enthusiasm of the students, he remarked that young people are the brand ambassadors of the nation and emphasised the importance of positive energy, determination and a constructive outlook in achieving

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success.

Vivek Chawla extended his best wishes to the college fraternity and participating students for the successful organisation of the event. He also invited art enthusiasts and young people interested in Haryanvi culture to attend the state-level Ratnawali Festival, scheduled to be held at Kurukshetra University from October 30 to November 2.

Welcoming the guests, Principal Jagdish Gupta highlighted the institution’s achievements, and said that Arya PG College has secured first position in the Karnal Zone Youth Festival for the past 20 years and in the Inter-Zonal Youth Festival for the last 14 years. He further noted that the college has represented Kurukshetra University at the All-India Inter-University Youth Festival and helped the university secure the overall championship in both 2024 and 2025. The college’s students have also performed exceptionally well at the South Asian Inter-University Youth Festival, further strengthening the institution’s reputation in the field of cultural activities.

During the evening session, Panipat Municipal Corporation Mayor Komal Saini attended as the chief guest. The Mayor said that Arya College celebrates every event like a festival and works selflessly to provide its students with a brighter future.

Surender Shingla, President of the Arya College Managing Committee, reiterated the committee’s commitment to the all-round development of students. He encouraged them to participate enthusiastically in cultural activities and sports alongside their academic pursuits and expressed his gratitude to all the guests for attending the festival.