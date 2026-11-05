Panipat college wins overall trophy at Ratnavali

The four-day state-level Ratnavali Festival concluded at Kurukshetra University on Wednesday. Arya PG College, Panipat, clinched the overall trophy at Ratnavali-2026, while the University Teaching Departments (UTDs) of Kurukshetra University secured the overall runners-up trophy.

Kurukshetra University Vice-Chancellor Som Nath Sachdeva congratulated all participants. He emphasised that there was no substitute for experiential learning, adding that while trophies could be won by only a few participants, the knowledge, confidence, friendships and memories gained through participation would remain with everyone.

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He also congratulated the organisers, the Cultural Council of Kurukshetra University and the entire Ratnavali-2026 team, particularly the 250 student volunteers, whose dedication and teamwork were widely appreciated. He described Ratnavali as an outstanding example of a festival organised by students, for students and through students.

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Reiterating the university’s commitment to preserving Haryana’s cultural heritage, Sachdeva said Ratnavali must continue to uphold its resolve to protect and promote Haryanvi culture, accord due recognition and dignity to the Haryanvi dialect as a language, and provide a meaningful platform for the state’s shared cultural traditions and indigenous art forms.

He further emphasised that Haryana’s rich folk traditions and artistic expressions deserved wider recognition and a prominent place in the cultural landscape.

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Addressing the valedictory session of Ratnavali-2026, chief guest Dinesh Aggarwal said the festival must have provided participants with valuable exposure and fresh ideas for entrepreneurship, encouraging them to explore creative possibilities and translate their skills and talents into innovative ventures.

Deputy Director, Public Relations, Jimmy Sharma said that Arya PG College, Panipat, emerged as the overall champion in three major categories — dance, music and theatre — at Ratnavali. RKSD College, Kaithal, secured the overall trophy in fine arts, while the literary category witnessed a joint overall achievement by Dyal Singh College, Karnal, and RKSD College, Kaithal.

During the morning session on the fourth day, chief guest and Haryana Chief Minister’s OSD Bharat Bhushan Bharti lauded Kurukshetra University for its achievements in academics, cultural activities and sports.

He said Ratnavali was not merely a cultural festival but also a powerful platform for celebrating Haryana’s identity, preserving its folk traditions and passing its rich cultural heritage on to future generations.

The Vice-Chancellor honoured the conveners of various committees for their significant contributions to the successful and well-coordinated organisation of Ratnavali.