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Home / Haryana / Panipat Congress workers protest FIR against Rahul Gandhi, burn PM Modi’s effigy

Panipat Congress workers protest FIR against Rahul Gandhi, burn PM Modi’s effigy

District Congress leaders accuse BJP-led govts of trying to suppress Opposition voice

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Mukesh Tandon
Tribune News Service
Panipat, Updated At : 08:11 PM Aug 31, 2026 IST
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Protesters burn Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s effigy at Constitution Chowk
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Enraged over the FIR lodged against the Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Parliament Rahul Gandhi, the members of district Congress committee protested at the Constitution Chowk near Red Light on NH-44 here on Monday evening. The protesting Congress workers expressed their anger against the BJP-led centre and state governments by burning effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and demanded cancellation of the FIR.

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The protest was led jointly by Ramesh Malik, district president, Panipat Rural and Baljeet Singh, district president, Panipat Urban along with the senior party leaders.

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Ramesh Malik said that in a democracy, resorting to FIRs and administrative action to suppress the voice of the opposition is very unfortunate and condemnable. The Congress party always stood firmly for the protection of the Indian Constitution, democracy and the rights of the people and will continue to stand firmly in the future as well.

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Malik further said that Rahul Gandhi is continuously raising the voice of the common citizens, youth, farmers, workers and deprived sections of the country strongly. Instead of taking action against him out of political malice, the government should answer the questions being raised by the opposition. Ramesh Malik said that Congress workers are not ones to be afraid or suppressed.

Baljeet Singh said that the voice of Rahul couldn’t be suppressed by lodging FIR against him. Congress workers firmly stood with Rahul Gandhi, he added.

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Congress leaders Varinder Bulle Shah, Sachin Kundu, Balbir Valmiki, Billu Kadyan, Omvir Panwar, Deepak Khatkar and other Congress leaders were present during the protest.

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