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Home / Haryana / Panipat cops crack murder case of e-rickshaw driver in 12 hours

Panipat cops crack murder case of e-rickshaw driver in 12 hours

Police said suspects confessed that ‘dispute’ over missing Rs 50,000 led to killing

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Tribune News Service
Panipat, Updated At : 08:11 AM Jul 02, 2026 IST
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The police have claimed to have solved the murder of an e-rickshaw driver in Gangaram Colony within 12 hours of the incident, following the arrest of five people.

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The victim, Sooraj of Gangaram Colony, was allegedly beaten to death on Monday. Police arrested the five accused near the canal in Virat Nagar.

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The accused have been identified as Ajit, Mukesh, Sooraj, Raja alias Kala and Prince of Devi Nagar. The police said the accused admitted their involvement in the murder.

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SI Vinod, SHO of Old Industrial Area police station, said Ajit revealed during questioning that he operated an office from a rented shop in Gangaram Colony, where the deceased, Sooraj, also used to spend time.

Ajit allegedly told police he had kept Rs 50,000 in the office, which Sooraj had taken. Despite asking him to return the money, he failed to do so.

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According to police, on the night of June 29, Ajit, along with his associates Mukesh, Prince, Sooraj, Raja and others, called the victim to the office and allegedly assaulted him. They tied his hands with a ‘parna’ (a piece of cloth) and poured water into his mouth. When Sooraj lost consciousness, they allegedly locked the office and fled.

All five accused were produced before a court on Wednesday. The court remanded Ajit, Prince and Raja alias Kala to three days’ police custody, while Mukesh and Sooraj were sent to judicial custody, the SHO said.

Sooraj, an e-rickshaw driver, was found dead inside the office in Gangaram Colony on Tuesday morning. Police broke open the locks to recover the body. Following the post-mortem examination, the body was handed over to the victim’s family. The police registered a murder case on the complaint of Madhu, the victim’s wife, and arrested the five accused.

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