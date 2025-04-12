Panipat cops solve murder of dairy owner, one held

With the arrest of one accused, the police have claimed to have solved a blind murder case of a dairy owner. The police produced the accused in the court on Friday and took him on one-day police remand.

Dairy owner Jal Singh (60) of Hari Singh Colony was found murdered in his dairy on March 11 at Hari Singh Colony in the Tehsil Camp area of the city.

Superintendent of Police Lokender Singh at a press conference said the accused was identified as Tara Singh, alias Ashish of Kansuri in Uttar Pradesh, who was at present living in a rented accommodation at Jawa colony in the city.

Manish, son of the deceased Jal Singh, in his complaint to the Tehsil Camp police said that they owned a dairy 50-meter away from their house. His father Jal Singh used to sleep in the dairy.

His father left for the dairy on March 10 at night after taking dinner to sleep there. But his mother found him dead lying in a pool of blood at the dairy in the wee hours on March 11. Following his complaint a case was registered.

SP Lokender Singh handed over the investigation to Sub-Inspector Sandeep, in-charge, CIA-1. The CIA-1 team nabbed the accused on Thursday late evening from near Helped in Sector 13/17, the SP added.

The accused in the primary investigation revealed that he had worked ar the milk dairy of Jal Singh for some time but later he left. But, Jal Singh called him when needed and also gave him money for work, the SP said.

The accused further said before the police that Jal Singh had called him for work two months ago but didn’t give him money and also beat him up. After that he stopped going to his dairy.

He (accused) was standing in the street at on March 10, meanwhile Jal Singh saw him and took him to the dairy. After finishing the work they sat there and began talking, the SP said.

the SP further said that accused Tara Singh was an addict and he gave a ‘biri’ filled with some drugs to Jal Singh. After sometime Jal Singh went into deep sleep after that he attacked him with a brick on his face and head and decamped with his purse and mobile phone.

The accused also revealed before the police that he murdered the dairy owner for not giving money and for beating him, the SP said.

The SP further said that the mobile of Jal Singh was recovered. The accused has been produced before the court and the court has sent him on one day police remand, the SP said.