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Home / Haryana / Panipat court awards 10-year RI to eight persons in 106 kg ganja case

Panipat court awards 10-year RI to eight persons in 106 kg ganja case

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on each convict; three of them were women

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Mukesh Tandon
Tribune News Service
Panipat, Updated At : 07:22 PM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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The Fast Track Court (NDPS) of Additional District and Sessions Judge Yogesh Chaudhary on Thursday awarded 10 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) to eight persons, including three women, for drug peddling. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on each convict.

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The CIA-3 unit of the Panipat police had seized 106 kg of ganja from their possession on August 7, 2021.

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Kuldeep Dhull, Special Public Prosecutor, said the convicts are Kanta, Premo, Gurmej and Gurdas of Rakshera in Samalkha, Panipat district; Malkeet alias Billu of Basada in Samalkha; Raj Kaur of Jhangola village in Delhi; Gurmeet of Garhi Nawab in Bapoli, Panipat; and Nishan Singh of village Nalipar in Karnal district.According to the prosecution, a case was registered at the Sector 29 Industrial police station on August 7, 2021, under Section 20 of the NDPS Act on a complaint by ASI Subhash Chander of CIA-3.

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In his complaint, ASI Subhash stated that he and his team were on patrol at the Chautala Road turn near NH-44 when they received a tip-off that some drug peddlers were standing at a bus stand in the Sewah village and were planning to supply ganja. Acting on the information, the police team reached the spot and apprehended eight persons.

The bags were checked in the presence of a duty magistrate and a total of 106 kg of ganja was seized. This included 12 kg each from Kanta, Raj Kaur and Premo, and 14 kg each from Gurdas, Nishan Singh, Gurmeet, Malkeet and Gurmej. The police seized the parcels and sent samples for testing to the FSL at Madhuban. The forensic report confirmed the substance as ‘ganja’.

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Dhull said that after hearing the arguments, the Fast Track Court (NDPS) held all the accused guilty and sentenced each of them to 10 years of RI along with a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

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