Panipat: Criminals' property razed

Panipat, September 24
The district administration demolished an illegal factory and godown near Ugrakheri village here today. The structure was constructed on four acres by gangster Manoj Baba and his two brothers. Manoj Baba is on the run and the police have announced a reward of Rs 15,000 on his arrest.
District Town Planner (DTP) Dhirender said the structure was illegally constructed on agricultural land by Manoj, Jagpal and Dilbag of Ugrakheri village.
Two notices were sent to them, but they didn’t respond, he added. “Now, the administration has acted against them,” he said.
In all, five cases are registered against Babal at various places.
