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Home / Haryana / Panipat: Dandiya Night celebrated at SD Vidya Mandir City

Panipat: Dandiya Night celebrated at SD Vidya Mandir City

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Tribune News Service
Panipat, Updated At : 10:00 AM Oct 18, 2026 IST
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Winners with the principal and staff at SD Vidya Mandir City in Panipat.
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SD Vidya Mandir City organised a ‘Dandiya Night’ filled with joy, enthusiasm and cultural spirit. The event witnessed the presence of special women guests and the enthusiastic participation of girl students, their mothers and teachers.

The colourful traditional attires, beautiful decorations and melodious music created a festive atmosphere and reflected the richness of Indian culture and traditions. The principals of all schools under SD Education Society also graced the occasion.

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The teachers also participated in dandiya and garba along with the students and their mothers. Various food stalls were also set up at the venue, offering delicious refreshments to the guests and participants. The stalls added to the festive charm and provided everyone with an opportunity to enjoy food, fun and togetherness.

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The highlight of the evening was the selection and felicitation of 15 dandiya queens. The participants were selected on the basis of their traditional attire, confidence and overall presentation.

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