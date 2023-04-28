Panipat DC orders suspension of two employees

Tribune News Service

Karnal, April 27

Panipat Deputy Commissioner Virender Singh Dahiya on Thursday pulled up officials of the Municipal Corporation for their negligence towards their duty and for not having cleanliness on the premises and around the city. The DC also ordered the suspension of two employees and chargesheeted another employee.

He also terminated services of a contractual employee. Besides, the DC sought an explanation from three officials for their absence from duty.

Dahiya reached the office around 10 am. During his visit, he pulled up the officials concerned with cleanliness of the city. Giving details, Panipat City Magistrate Rajesh Soni said the DC had ordered the suspension of junior programme officer Yatin and sweeper Dilbag for being absent from duty.