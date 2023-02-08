Panipat DSP's reader caught taking bribe

Karnal, February 7
A team of the Karnal Vigilance Bureau today arrested a reader of the Panipat Traffic DSP red-handed while he was accepting a bribe of Rs 1.10 lakh.
The accused was identified as ASI Sushil Kumar.
The investigation officer head constable Partibha is at large, said inspector Sachin Kumar, posted at the Karnal bureau.
On getting information that the accused were demanding a bribe of Rs 1,50,000 from the complainant to remove the section of rape in a dowry case and also the names of family members of the accused from the FIR, the police officers constituted a team and raided the office. The ASI was then caught red-handed by the cops.
“The investigation revealed that the reader demanded a bribe for the Station House Officer, Old Industrial Area police station, and the DSP, Traffic. We will call both officials to verify the facts,” said Kumar.
“We have registered an FIR under Sections 7, 7A, 13 under the Prevention of Corruption Act and 120B of the IPC Police Station, State Vigilance Bureau, Karnal,” he said.
