Panipat factory fire claims supervisor's life

Panipat factory fire claims supervisor’s life

Tribune News Service
Panipat, Updated At : 02:30 AM Jan 10, 2026 IST
Fire brigade try to control the flames in an export house in Sector 25 in Panipat on Friday.
A major fire broke out at the Golden Terry Towel export house in Sector 25 (Part-2) here on Friday, claiming the life of a factory supervisor who was reportedly trying to control the flames.

The deceased was identified as Praveen (37), a resident of Panchi Jatan village in Sonepat district. The fire erupted on the first floor of the factory in the afternoon when labourers were working inside.

Praveen got trapped in heavy smoke and flames on the first floor. Co-workers managed to pull him out and rushed him to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Fire Safety Officer Gurmail Singh said the blaze was brought under control after firefighters broke a wall to access the affected area. “The fire occurred on the first floor, and goods on the ground floor were saved,” he said.

Fireman Amit Kumar said eight fire tenders were pressed into service and the flames were doused in about four hours.

The factory owner claimed the fire was caused by a short circuit, resulting in extensive damage to machinery, raw material, electrical fittings and finished goods.

Following a complaint by the deceased’s brother Trilok, the Chandnibagh police registered a case against the factory owner. Trilok alleged negligence and lack of proper fire safety measures at the unit. “Had adequate safety arrangements been in place, my brother’s life could have been saved,” he said.

