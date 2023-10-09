Panipat gang-rape accused dies by suicide

Tribune News Service

Panipat, October 8

An accused, involved in the gang-rape of three women at a farm house in Madlauda area of Panipat district, has reportedly died by suicide by consuming poisonous substance at a village in Baraut in Uttar Pradesh.

The kingpin of the gang, Rajiv, also attempted to end his life by consuming poisonous substance. Meanwhile, the police have arrested one more person in the case.

SP Ajit Singh Shekhawat said the deceased has been identified as Jyoti of Baraut. He said it was revealed during the investigation that four accused — Jai Bhagwan, Narender, Rajiv, alias Raju and Jyoti — committed gang-rape with three women at a farm house in Madlauda area of the district on September 20. Jai, along with his two associates Navin and Sonu, has already been arrested on October 2, the SP said.

The police with the support of villagers nabbed Narender and Rajiv on Saturday while Jyoti managed to flee from the spot. Rajiv consumed some poisonous substance but the police admitted him to a hospital, from where he was referred to the medical college at Meerut. As per doctors, his condition is stable and a team of police have been deployed at the medical college.

SP Shekhawat said t the dead body of the Jyoti was found lying near the fields of his own village in Baraut of UP. Prima facie it came to fore that the accused ended his life by consuming some poisonous substance, the SP said.

Inspector Ankit, CIA-3 in-charge, said Narender was produced in the court on Sunday. The court has sent him on police remand for four days, he said.

Three women were allegedly gang raped by four masked miscreants in the early hours on September 20 in presence of their husbands and children at a farm house in the outskirts of a village in Madlauda area of the district.

In another incident on the same night, four miscreants killed a woman in a fish farm. The miscreants also robbed cash, jewellery and mobile phone from the victims.

