Panipat gang-rape: Women panel chief meets victims

Tribune News Service

Panipat, September 27

Haryana State Commission for Women Chairperson Renu Bhatia on Wednesday met the three gang-rape victims and reviewed the progress in the case.

The chairperson while interacting with mediapersons said it was an unfortunate incident in which a woman was killed and three women were gang-raped.

It was clear from the investigation that the four accused had committed both crimes, she said. They first visited the house where a woman, who was ailing with liver and kidney disease, was killed and her husband was robbed of his mobile phone. The mobile location of the deceased woman’s husband was also found from the spot where the three women were gang-raped, which clearly indicated that the same accused had committed both crimes, she said.

The Chairperson said she met all victims in the presence of the women police and they told her about the incident. She asked the Panipat SP to provide proper security to the victims and their families.

“I have asked the SP to pace up the investigation process and nab the accused at the earliest,” Bhatia said.

SP Ajit Singh Shekhawat said it was a blind case and teams, including the STF team, were working to solve the case on priority. “We have clues and soon the case will be cracked,” the SP assured.

A Congress party delegation led by MLA Balbir Balmiki and former state youth president Sachin Kundu met SP Shekhawat in his office and demanded the arrest of the accused at the earliest.

