 Panipat gangrape: Congress, AAP attack Khattar Government over law and order : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • Panipat gangrape: Congress, AAP attack Khattar Government over law and order

Panipat gangrape: Congress, AAP attack Khattar Government over law and order

Panipat gangrape: Congress, AAP attack Khattar Government over law and order

Photo for representational purpose only. Thinkstock



PTI

Chandigarh, September 22

Opposition parties on Friday slammed the Manohar Lal Khattar Government in Haryana over the alleged gangrape of three women and the murder of another woman in Panipat, possibly by the same gang.

The Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claimed the law and order situation in Haryana had worsened and women were not safe even inside their homes.

The gangrape took place in a village farmhouse. An Uttar Pradesh resident told police that he, along with his family, some relatives and their families, had been living there in huts for several months.

The complainant said four masked men carrying weapons forced their way into the house when they were sleeping.

The accused used ropes to tie the family members of the three women labourers before raping them.

The accused also robbed their cash and jewellery, police said earlier.

In a separate incident, which took place about a kilometre away from the spot where the first crime was committed, an ailing woman was attacked, leading to her death, while her husband was robbed, police said.

“The accused are still at large. Investigations are on,” Station House Officer of Matlauda police station Inspector Vijay said.

Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Kumari Selja alleged women are not safe in their own homes too.

“There is no fear of law among criminals. Khattar saheb, what kind of law and order is this?” Selja posted in Hindi on X.

She demanded that the “monsters” of both these incidents who have put humanity to shame should be arrested immediately and given strict punishment.

AAP leader Anurag Dhanda also hit out at the Khattar government over the Panipat incident.

“A gang comes and for the entire night they go on a rampage. And police are clueless. This shows the law and order situation in the state,” he said.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Congress #Manohar Lal Khattar #Panipat

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Punjabi-Canadian singer Shubh says 'disheartened by cancellation of India tour, didn't intend to hurt anyone's sentiments'

2
Diaspora

Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications: Report

3
Diaspora

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media, says minister Harjit Sajjan

4
India

Canada PM Trudeau declines to release evidence in India's link to Nijjar's killing

5
Diaspora

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke

6
Trending

Amid Khalistan row, Canada-based Punjabi singer AP Dhillon says political groups 'misusing' their social media posts

7
Punjab

Ragging: Two MBBS students suspended

8
India

PM Trudeau urges India to work with Canada to allow justice to follow its course in killing of Khalistani extremist leader

9
Punjab Strained ties

Study in Canada: Punjabis pumping Rs 68K cr as fee every year

10
India

NIA releases pics of 10 pro-Khalistanis behind attack on India's US mission

Don't Miss

View All
Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke
Diaspora

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media: Indian-origin Sikh minister
Diaspora

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media, says minister Harjit Sajjan

Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications, inputs from ally in Five Eye network: Report
Diaspora

Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications: Report

4K blood cancer patients listed for treatment as PGIMER offers hope
Chandigarh

4K blood cancer patients listed for treatment as PGIMER offers hope, thanks to 'magic bullet' drug Imatinib Mesylate

~68K cr: Punjabis pumping mega bucks as fee
Punjab Strained ties

Study in Canada: Punjabis pumping Rs 68K cr as fee every year

Bishnoi gang ‘providing funds’ to cow vigilantes
Haryana

Lawrence Bishnoi gang ‘providing funds’ to cow vigilantes

India suspends visa services in Canada till further notice
Trending

India suspends visa services in Canada till further notice

Part of Khalistan movement, gangster Sukha Duneke killed in Canada
Trending

Khalistan-linked gangster Sukha Duneke killed in inter-gang rivalry in Canada

Top News

May consider quitting House if action not taken against Bidhuri for his derogatory remarks on LS floor: Danish Ali

May consider quitting House if action not taken against Bidhuri for his derogatory remarks on LS floor: Danish Ali

He said people had not elected him to listen to 'hate speech...

Lok Sabha Speaker warns BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri of strict action over remarks in House

BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri abuses BSP MP Danish Ali in Lok Sabha; Rajnath Singh expresses regret, Opposition demands Bidhuri's suspension

Lok Sabha Speaker warns Bidhuri of strict action

Anurag Thakur cancels visit after China denies entry to sportsmen from Arunachal Pradesh

Anurag Thakur cancels Asian Games visit after China denies entry to sportsmen from Arunachal Pradesh

India has also lodged a strong protest in New Delhi and Beij...

Joe Biden had raised issue of Canadian Sikh's murder with PM Modi at G20 in Delhi: Reports

Joe Biden had raised issue of Canadian Sikh's murder with PM Modi at G20 in Delhi: Reports

No 'special exemption', says Biden adviser

Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications, inputs from ally in Five Eye network: Report

Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications: Report

Tensions flared between India and Canada early this week fol...


Cities

View All

Police raid hideouts of gangsters’ accomplices

Punjab Police raid hideouts of gangsters’ accomplices in Amritsar, Tarn Taran

Harvesting of basmati begins; nearly 40K MT reaches mandis

Chief of Dubai's Guru Nanak Darbar Gurdwara Surinder Singh Kandhari visits GNDU, Amritsar

After research, SGPC to document Singh Sabha Movement

Two brothers land in police net for looting people with toy gun

Chandigarh parking lots with MC since Feb, but no course correction

Chandigarh parking lots with MC since Feb, but no course correction

4K blood cancer patients listed for treatment as PGIMER offers hope, thanks to 'magic bullet' drug Imatinib Mesylate

PGI-Sarangpur elevated road project revived after three years

Virtual court for disposal of traffic challans in Chandigarh launched

Insults to religion made unwittingly, carelessly sans malicious intent not offence under 295A: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's personal WhatsApp channel goes live

Arvind Kejriwal's personal WhatsApp channel goes live

Student bodies spar on DUSU poll eve

Wanted criminal arrested in Delhi

Trader’s murder: After SP’s assurance, kin agree for autopsy

Trader’s murder: After SP’s assurance, kin agree for autopsy

Suicide by Brothers: Court rejects anticipatory bail pleas of SHO, two fellow cops

Farmers to hold rail roko protest on September 28

Nine smugglers held with drugs

Man arrested with 1 kg of heroin, Rs 70K drug money

From 12 to 96 hours, police crack 15 heinous crime cases in record time

Ludhiana: From 12 to 96 hours, police crack 15 heinous crime cases in record time

Ludhiana: VB arrests ‘scribe’ for taking Rs 1 lakh bribe from doctor

10-yr-old student ‘tortured’ by Ludhiana teacher, clip surfaces

Youth rams bike into Sub Inspector in Khanna

Khanna police raid houses of Goldy Brar’s accomplices

Punjabi varsity students protest theft in hostels

Punjabi University students protest theft in hostels

Patiala Admn ropes in schoolkids to fight stubble burning

Patiala: Dr Hitender Suri feted in London

Ensure patwaris don’t hire proxies, Fatehgarh Sahib DC directs SDMs

Seminar held on plastic ban