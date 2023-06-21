Panipat gets ready for International Yoga Day

Tribune News Service

Panipat, June 20

Panipat is set for the state-level International Yoga Day programme scheduled at Shivaji Stadium. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will grace the occasion as the chief guest. The district administration did a final rehearsal today morning.

Deputu Commissioner Virender Kumar Dahiya said all preparations to celebrate the 9th International Yoga Day have been done.

On Tuesday morning, final rehearsals were done in which DC Dahiya along with SP Ajit Singh Shekhawat, ADC Veena Hooda, SDM Rakesh Sandhu, CEO Zila Parishad Vivek Chaudhary, GM Haryana Roadways Kuldeep Jangra participated.

A special performance would be given by 13 girls of a private school. Dr Jaideep Arya, Chairman, Haryana Yoga Commission, got the protocol practised.

As many as 50 soldiers each of ITBP and CRPF would participate in the programme, said Arya. A special exhibition would also be put on at the venue by Haryana Yoga Commission, he added.

ADC Veena Hooda issued a special direction to participants that no one would be allowed to enter the stadium after 5.20 am.

DC Virender Kumar Dahiya imposed Section 144 and declared 1-km radius as red zone. The DC also issued a ban order for flying drones in the area.