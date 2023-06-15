Panipat girl bags AIR 54 in NEET

Tribune News Service

Panipat/kaithal, June 14

Vrinda Bhatia of Model Town here brought laurels to her family by cracking the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) by scoring all-India rank (AIR) 54. She scored 710 marks out of 720. Vrinda said: “I decided to go into medicine while I was in Class VIII and began focusing on my studies and set the goal to get admission in AIIMS, Delhi.”

“There is no doctor in my immediate family. I am surrounded by engineers and my mother, Veena Bhatia, is an HR professional. My father Rajesh Bhatia is Assistant Manager in National Fertilizers Limited (NFL). So it feels good to break the glass ceiling and become a doctor,” she said.

The Covid pandemic inspired me more and strengthened my determination towards my goal to get admission in AIIMS as the doctors were in the first row to save lives, Vrinda asserted.

Meanwhile, Lakshay Garg (18), a resident of Gobind Colony, Kaithal, has brought laurels to his family and district by securing the 71st rank.

Lakshay wants to become a neurologist and said: “It was my aim to become doctor and I want to be a neurologist.” He gave the credit of his success to his parents and mentors. “My mentors and family members supported me a lot to achieve my goal,” said Lakshay.

He remained away from social media during his preparation and appealed to all youngsters to use social media only for work purposes.