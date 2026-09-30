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Home / Haryana / Panipat hospital owner receives Rs 1-cr extortion threat from man claiming links with Bishnoi gang

Panipat hospital owner receives Rs 1-cr extortion threat from man claiming links with Bishnoi gang

Caller sends voice note from foreign number, threatens Dr Sanjay Sain with dire consequences; Anti-Extortion Cell, CIA and Cyber teams begin probe

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Mukesh Tandon
Tribune News Service
Panipat, Updated At : 10:19 PM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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A private hospital owner in Panipat reportedly received an extortion voice note on Wednesday, with the caller demanding Rs 1 crore from the doctor. The caller identified himself as Anil Pandit, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Following the information, Superintendent of Police Medha Bhushan swung into action and handed over the matter to the Anti-Extortion Cell.

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As per the available information, Dr Sanjay Sain, owner of Sunil Memorial Hospital (SMH) on Assandh Road and a hospital in Samalkha, was leaving his residence for the hospital on Wednesday when he received a voice note on his WhatsApp from a foreign number.

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In the voice note, the caller demanded Rs 1 crore in extortion money and threatened the doctor with dire consequences if he refused to pay or informed the police about the demand.

Dr Sain and his family were scared after receiving the threat. He, along with his friends, immediately reached the SP’s office and briefed police officials about the incident.

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Following this, SP Medha Bhushan immediately handed over the matter to the Anti-Extortion Cell, which began a probe.

Vikas Kumar, DSP, Headquarters, along with Sub-Inspector Jagmahender, SHO, Model Town; Inspector Virender Kumar, in-charge, CIA-1; SI Ramesh, in-charge, Anti-extortion Cell; and the cyber team visited the doctor.

Medha Bhushan, SP, said a complaint from the hospital owner had been received and the matter had been transferred to the Anti-Extortion Cell. A probe into the matter was underway. Apart from the Anti-Extortion Cell, the CIA and Cyber teams were also working on the case, she said.

The SP said security had been provided to the complainant and he had also been given moral support. The teams were working on the case and would try to nab the accused involved in the crime at the earliest, she added.

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