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Home / Haryana / Panipat industrialists threaten strike over pollution checks

Panipat industrialists threaten strike over pollution checks

Over 600 units served closure notices; industry warns of shifting to UP

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Mukesh Tandon
Tribune News Service
Panipat, Updated At : 01:43 AM Oct 10, 2026 IST
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Air Pollution: Panipat industry raising air quality index beyond the aceable level in Haryana..Tribune file photo
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Industrialists in Panipat have threatened a one-day symbolic strike and a protest at a toll plaza on National Highway 44 if their grievances over pollution checks are not addressed by Dasehra. They have also warned of shutting their units and shifting operations to Delhi or Uttar Pradesh if the situation persists.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Panipat Dyers’ Association on Friday, attended by members of various industrial associations.

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Association president Nitin Arora alleged that stringent pollution norms and closure notices over minor technical glitches in online monitoring had made it difficult for industries to operate. He said units were subjected to inspections by the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and third-party agencies. Restarting a unit after closure had become a cumbersome process, he added.

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Haryana Environment Management Society state president Bhim Rana said industrialists had deposited advance payments with CPCB-approved vendors for installing bag filters, but several vendors had failed to meet the October 1 deadline. He added that closure notices had been issued to over 600 industrial units over technical faults in online monitoring.

Rana also flagged disparities in piped natural gas (PNG) and compressed natural gas (CNG) prices, which he said ranged from Rs 46 to Rs 71 per kg.

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Panipat Exporters’ Association secretary Vibhu Paliwal said industrialists wanted a five-year policy for the sector and demanded that Panipat be excluded from the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR). Alternatively, he sought a textile park outside the NCR, saying entrepreneurs would bear an additional 3% freight cost.

Paliwal said Uttar Pradesh officials had invited industrialists to set up units in the state, adding that entrepreneurs had held three meetings with them and were considering shifting to Shamli and Kairana.

Old Industrial Area Manufacturers’ Association president Virbhan Singla also raised concerns over industrial closures.

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