DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Panipat industrialists to go on strike after Diwali

Panipat industrialists to go on strike after Diwali

article_Author
Mukesh Tandon
Tribune News Service
Panipat, Updated At : 11:28 PM Oct 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Panipat industrialists have decided to take to the streets after facing problems due to the environmental laws.
Advertisement

Facing problems due to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and environmental laws, members of various industrialists’ associations of Panipat have decided to take to the streets, along with thousands of labourers, after Diwali.

This was decided at a joint meeting of various industrial associations. “The industrial strike would be organised on a large scale after Diwali. It is also decided that before organising the strike, a memorandum would be submitted to the Deputy Commissioner, regarding the demands and problems being faced by the industry,” said Nitin Arora, president, Panipat Dyers’ Association.

Advertisement

“If adequate solutions are not provided to our problems, all associations, acting in unity and by mutual consensus, will adopt a strategy to go on an indefinite strike,” he warned.

Advertisement

“We are not against pollution control, but regulations must be practical, and industries should be given a fair opportunity to operate their units in compliance with the rules,” said industrialists.

“We have met all the parameters set by the CPCB. However, if there is even a minor gap in data transmission during online monitoring, or the data fails to be transmitted on a particular day, a ‘yellow alert’ is triggered, which is followed by a ‘red alert’. A closure order is issued by the CPCB, which is unfair. Data transmission issues can occur any time. How can the owner of a dyeing industry be held responsible for such a technical glitch?” Arora asked.

Advertisement

“Earlier, we had decided to hold a protest on Monday, but due to the festival season, we decided to organise a big movement after Diwali,” he said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts