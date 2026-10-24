Panipat industrialists to go on strike after Diwali

Facing problems due to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and environmental laws, members of various industrialists’ associations of Panipat have decided to take to the streets, along with thousands of labourers, after Diwali.

This was decided at a joint meeting of various industrial associations. “The industrial strike would be organised on a large scale after Diwali. It is also decided that before organising the strike, a memorandum would be submitted to the Deputy Commissioner, regarding the demands and problems being faced by the industry,” said Nitin Arora, president, Panipat Dyers’ Association.

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“If adequate solutions are not provided to our problems, all associations, acting in unity and by mutual consensus, will adopt a strategy to go on an indefinite strike,” he warned.

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“We are not against pollution control, but regulations must be practical, and industries should be given a fair opportunity to operate their units in compliance with the rules,” said industrialists.

“We have met all the parameters set by the CPCB. However, if there is even a minor gap in data transmission during online monitoring, or the data fails to be transmitted on a particular day, a ‘yellow alert’ is triggered, which is followed by a ‘red alert’. A closure order is issued by the CPCB, which is unfair. Data transmission issues can occur any time. How can the owner of a dyeing industry be held responsible for such a technical glitch?” Arora asked.

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“Earlier, we had decided to hold a protest on Monday, but due to the festival season, we decided to organise a big movement after Diwali,” he said.