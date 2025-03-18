Panipat industry terms Budget 'progressive'

Reacting to the Budget, industrialists in Panipat said though no direct benefit had been announced for the textile cluster, the overall Budget was progressive and would help develop more industries in the state.

They said the proposals submitted to the CM at a meeting on January 30 had been incorporated in the Budget.

Vinod Dhamija, president, Haryana Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Panipat Chapter, said the overall budget was progressive. “We had given a 14-point proposal to the CM. However, no direct benefit has been announced. But it is a good budget as the government has increased the budget from Rs 805.75 crore to Rs 1,848.12 crore. The government has assured to approve unauthorised industrial clusters and implement a policy to resolve the problems of industrialists who have shifted from HSVP to HSIIDC,” Dhamija said.

Vibhu Paliwal, general secretary, Panipat Exporters’ Association, also said the Budget was progressive as for the first time, the government had focused on industrial development.