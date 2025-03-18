DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Haryana / Panipat industry terms Budget 'progressive'

Panipat industry terms Budget 'progressive'

Reacting to the Budget, industrialists in Panipat said though no direct benefit had been announced for the textile cluster, the overall Budget was progressive and would help develop more industries in the state. They said the proposals submitted to the...
article_Author
Mukesh Tandon
Tribune News Service
Panipat, Updated At : 02:45 AM Mar 18, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Reacting to the Budget, industrialists in Panipat said though no direct benefit had been announced for the textile cluster, the overall Budget was progressive and would help develop more industries in the state.

They said the proposals submitted to the CM at a meeting on January 30 had been incorporated in the Budget.

Vinod Dhamija, president, Haryana Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Panipat Chapter, said the overall budget was progressive. “We had given a 14-point proposal to the CM. However, no direct benefit has been announced. But it is a good budget as the government has increased the budget from Rs 805.75 crore to Rs 1,848.12 crore. The government has assured to approve unauthorised industrial clusters and implement a policy to resolve the problems of industrialists who have shifted from HSVP to HSIIDC,” Dhamija said.

Advertisement

Vibhu Paliwal, general secretary, Panipat Exporters’ Association, also said the Budget was progressive as for the first time, the government had focused on industrial development.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper