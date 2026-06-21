Panipat JJP leader gets Rs 2 crore extortion threat from caller claiming Rohit Godara gang links

Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) youth district president alleged that a person claiming to be associated with the Rohit Godara gang demanded Rs 2 crore in extortion money and threatened to harm his family on a WhatsApp call.

Advertisement

Aman Mann, a resident of Bishan Saroop Colony, told Panipat police that he received a WhatsApp call from a foreign number on May 23. The caller posed as Mahender Delana, a member of Rohit Godara gang.

Advertisement

Mann said he received the threat around a month ago and didn’t want to highlight the issue, but the matter went viral on social media on Saturday. He said he has received such calls several times from foreign numbers.

Advertisement

SHO Devender said a daily diary report (DDR) has been registered into the matter. Action would be initiated accordingly, he added.