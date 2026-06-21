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Home / Haryana / Panipat JJP leader gets Rs 2 crore extortion threat from caller claiming Rohit Godara gang links

Panipat JJP leader gets Rs 2 crore extortion threat from caller claiming Rohit Godara gang links

JJP youth district president says he received the threat on May 23 and didn’t want to highlight the issue, but the matter went viral on social media on Saturday

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Tribune News Service
Panipat, Updated At : 09:06 PM Jun 21, 2026 IST
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Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) youth district president alleged that a person claiming to be associated with the Rohit Godara gang demanded Rs 2 crore in extortion money and threatened to harm his family on a WhatsApp call.

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Aman Mann, a resident of Bishan Saroop Colony, told Panipat police that he received a WhatsApp call from a foreign number on May 23. The caller posed as Mahender Delana, a member of Rohit Godara gang.

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Mann said he received the threat around a month ago and didn’t want to highlight the issue, but the matter went viral on social media on Saturday. He said he has received such calls several times from foreign numbers.

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SHO Devender said a daily diary report (DDR) has been registered into the matter. Action would be initiated accordingly, he added.

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