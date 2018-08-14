Panipat: Man gets 20-yr jail for raping stepdaughter

Tribune News Service

Panipat, February 21

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Sumit Garg on Monday sentenced a man to 20 years rigorous imprisonment (RI) for raping his eight-year-old stepdaughter.

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 75,000 upon him and ordered that in case of non-payment of the fine, the convicted will have to undergo further imprisonment of one year.

The incident was reported on August 14, 2018.

The complainant, mother of the victim, is a resident of Faizabad district in UP and was living near Bhainswal village here at the time of the crime.

In her complaint, she said her she had gone to work when the incident happened. Her son and eight-year-old daughter were home with her husband, she added.

“When I came back, I found my daughter weeping. She told me that my husband raped her in inebriated condition and when she tried to stop him, he slapped her.”

Following the complaint, a case was registered against the accused under Section 6 of the POCSO Act and Section 376AB of the IPC. —