DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Panipat man gets 40 years rigorous imprisonment for raping stepdaughter

Panipat man gets 40 years rigorous imprisonment for raping stepdaughter

Based on the evidence, the court held the man guilty and awarded 40-years sentence and financial penalty

article_Author
Mukesh Tandon
Tribune News Service
Panipat, Updated At : 10:47 AM Sep 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The complainant alleged that on July 26, 2024, her husband forcibly raped her daughter. Representative Image/iStock
Advertisement

The fast-track court for POCSO of Additional District and Sessions Judge Piyush Sharma on Thursday awarded 40 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping his 15-years-old stepdaughter.

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 upon the convict.

Advertisement

Rajesh Kumar Chaudhary, Deputy Director of Prosecution, said that the incident was reported to the Old Industrial Area police on July 27, 2024. According to the complaint filed by the victim's mother, she lived with her family in a rented accommodation in a village under the local police jurisdiction. Her first husband died around 11-12 years ago, leaving behind their daughter. She subsequently remarried the accused.

Advertisement

The complainant alleged that on July 26, 2024, her husband forcibly raped her daughter. The teenager had disclosed the incident to her mother the next day. When the mother confronted her husband, he beat both of them.

Following her complaint, the Old Industrial Police had registered a case under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and arrested the accused.

Advertisement

Chaudhary said that during the trial, 23 witnesses were examined and DNA and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) reports matched the accused.

Based on the evidence, the court held the man guilty and awarded 40-years sentence and financial penalty.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts