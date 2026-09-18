Panipat man gets 40 years rigorous imprisonment for raping stepdaughter

The fast-track court for POCSO of Additional District and Sessions Judge Piyush Sharma on Thursday awarded 40 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping his 15-years-old stepdaughter.

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 upon the convict.

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Rajesh Kumar Chaudhary, Deputy Director of Prosecution, said that the incident was reported to the Old Industrial Area police on July 27, 2024. According to the complaint filed by the victim's mother, she lived with her family in a rented accommodation in a village under the local police jurisdiction. Her first husband died around 11-12 years ago, leaving behind their daughter. She subsequently remarried the accused.

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The complainant alleged that on July 26, 2024, her husband forcibly raped her daughter. The teenager had disclosed the incident to her mother the next day. When the mother confronted her husband, he beat both of them.

Following her complaint, the Old Industrial Police had registered a case under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and arrested the accused.

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Chaudhary said that during the trial, 23 witnesses were examined and DNA and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) reports matched the accused.

Based on the evidence, the court held the man guilty and awarded 40-years sentence and financial penalty.