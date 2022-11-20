Panipat: Man gets 5-yr RI for abetting suicide

Tribune News Service

Panipat, November 19

The fast-track court of Additional District and Sessions Judge-cum- Special Judge (Heinous Crime Against Women) Ajay Kumar Verma on Saturday awarded five-year rigorous imprisonment to a man on the charge of abetment to suicide. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict.

District Attorney Rajesh Kumar Chaudhary said the incident was reported to the police on March 24, 2018.

The father of the deceased complained to the Quilla police that his daughter, who worked at a private hospital, ended her life by suicide.

He also produced a suicide note before the police, which was written by his daughter in her diary. She had alleged that Himanshu of the same vicinity used to harass her and pressured her to marry him.

Following the complaint, the Quilla police lodged a case against Himanshu under Section 306 of the IPC. The police arrested Himanshu and produced him in a court .