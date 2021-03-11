Panipat man gets life term for killing wife

Panipat, August 8
A district court today sentenced rigorous imprisonment (RI) for life to a Panipat man for the killing his wife.
The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh upon the convict, Gunjan Mishra.
The incident occurred in Ekta Vihar colony here in May 2020.
Indira Mishra, mother-in-law of the victim, Kajal, in her complaint, had said her son was quarreling with Kajal over the phone.
Kajal was visiting her brother’s home, the mother-in-law said.
“Kajal returned home 20 minutes post the call. I found the door of their room shut. I opened it and found Kajal lying in a pool of blood. I suspected that my son had slit Kajal’s throat,” she had said.
Gunjan was awarded life term under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Government accepts Dr Raj Bahadur's resignation as Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences
Resignation sent to Governor Banwari Lal Purohit for final a...
3 soldiers killed in suicide attack at J-K's Rajouri army base; 2 terrorists gunned down
The attack comes days ahead of the celebration of the 75th I...
China puts hold on proposal by US and India to blacklist JEM chief Masood Azhar's brother
Abdul Rauf Azhar, born in 1974 in Pakistan, was sanctioned b...
Kejriwal giving ‘perverse twist’ to debate on freebies: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
'Health and education have never been called freebies,' she ...