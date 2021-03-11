Panipat man gets life term for killing wife

Tribune News Service

Panipat, August 8

A district court today sentenced rigorous imprisonment (RI) for life to a Panipat man for the killing his wife.

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh upon the convict, Gunjan Mishra.

The incident occurred in Ekta Vihar colony here in May 2020.

Indira Mishra, mother-in-law of the victim, Kajal, in her complaint, had said her son was quarreling with Kajal over the phone.

Kajal was visiting her brother’s home, the mother-in-law said.

“Kajal returned home 20 minutes post the call. I found the door of their room shut. I opened it and found Kajal lying in a pool of blood. I suspected that my son had slit Kajal’s throat,” she had said.

Gunjan was awarded life term under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

