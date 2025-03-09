Panipat MC elections: Voting starts at slow pace; snag encountered in some EVMs 

Polling to elect the Mayor and 26 councillors of the Panipat Municipal Corporation (MC) began on a slow note on Sunday morning. However, long queues of voters were witnessed at some polling booths in the city. The voter turnout by 10 am was recorded at 5.3 per cent.

Sources said voting was affected at some polling booths in Ward 4, two booths in Ward 21 and Ward 14 due to technical snag in EVMs.

A total of 107 candidates, including four candidates for the mayoral post and 103 candidates for councillor’s posts, are contesting. Komal Saini of the BJP, Savita Garg of the Congress, Preet Pal Singh Khera of AAP and Independent candidate Kewal Singh are in the fray for the Mayor’s post.

A total of 4,11,038 voters – 2,18,861 male voters, 1,92,164 female voters and 13 transgender voters — are eligible to cast their vote for the MC elections.