Panipat MC fails to end stray animal menace

DESPITE tall claims, the Municipal Corporation, Panipat, has failed to control the stray animal menace. The issue of free-roaming animals has become critical, with many of them occupying the NH-44, Assandh road, HSVP sectors and residential colonies, causing inconvenience to commuters. The MC must offer a concrete plan to end this problem and ensure the safety of residents. Vineet Sharma, Panipat

Lack of parking facilities at hospitals, banks in twin cities

THE twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri lack proper parking arrangements at several banks, restaurants, hotels and hospitals, leading to chaos and inconvenience for commuters. The Municipal Corporation authorities and the traffic police must initiate necessary steps to address the problem and provide better parking facilities to the public. Manga Ram, Jagadhri

Auto-rickshaw operators in rohtak flout traffic norms

THE auto-rickshaw operators in the city have become a nuisance for residents here. Several of them violate traffic rules and pollution-control norms, causing traffic disruptions and contributing to increasing air and noise pollution. The authorities concerned must ensure compliance of traffic norms for people’s safety. Madan Lal, Rohtak

