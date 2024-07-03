Panipat MC gets go-ahead for Rs 106-cr indoor stadium, auditorium projects

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, July 2

The much-awaited multi-storey auditorium in Sector 12 here and a three-storey indoor stadium on the Panipat-Sanoli-Haridwar highway, to be built at a cost of Rs 106 crore, have got the rate approval from the state government. Work orders to construction agencies are set to be allotted soon.

State-of-the-art facilities While the indoor stadium will be built at a cost of Rs 40 crore, the auditorium project will incur Rs 66 crore.

The four-storey auditorium will have a seating capacity of 810 persons. It will have a tuck shop, multi-purpose hall, library with e-book facility and multi-purpose stages.

The indoor stadium project will have badminton, table-tennis and basket ball-cum-handball courts, besides arenas for boxing, archery and squash. It will also house a gymnasium, healthcare centre, yoga and a physiotherapy centre.

MLA Pramod Vij said Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini would lay the foundation stone of both projects during his visit to Panipat, which is scheduled for July 7.

While the indoor stadium would be built at a cost of Rs 40 crore, the auditorium would come up at a cost of Rs 66 crore.

The auditorium will be constructed on a one-acre land of a community centre of Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), opposite the SDVM Senior Secondary School. The community centre has been in a deplorable condition for many years.

Former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had announced the projects on people’s demand on March 24, 2018, during his visit here.

MLA Vij took up both projects with the government at the state level and after getting the approval, the MC prepared its detailed project report (DPR) and drawings and sent these to the government for approval.

The auditorium will be centrally air-conditioned and have a seating capacity of 810 persons. As per the project plan, the four-storey building will have a tuck and stationery shop, multi-purpose hall with a capacity of 450 persons, lifts, staircases, library with e-book facility and multipurpose stages to organise programmes, besides a parking facility in the basement. The MC project, which is being planned for revenue generation, would cater to a large section of the city’s population.

The indoor stadium project, on the other hand, is set to come up at the site of the old vegetable market here. A tender has been floated for it. As per the report, it will have a badminton court, table-tennis court, basket ball-cum-handball court, besides arenas for boxing, archery and squash. It will also house a gymnasium, healthcare centre, yoga and a physiotherapy centre. The project will come up on 6,900 sq m. There will be seating arrangements for people, a first-aid room, showers, restrooms, cool down areas and specific training areas.

MC Commissioner Sahil Gupta said the tenders for the two projects had got the rate approval from the government. “Soon, the work order for both projects will be allotted to construction agencies. These projects would benefit city residents,” he said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Panipat