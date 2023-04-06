Panipat MC passes Rs 267-cr budget

Tribune News Service

Panipat, April 5

The General House of the Municipal Corporation (MC), Panipat, today passed a budget of Rs 267.24 crore for 2023-24. Besides, the House passed the agenda to change the name of Sanjay Chowk on the NH-44 to Vande Matram Chowk.

The budget is almost Rs 20 crore less than the previous budget of Rs 287 crore. The target of the property tax recovery was also proposed Rs 5 crore less compared to the previous budget.

Mayor Avneet Kaur chaired the meeting. MC Commissioner Rahul Narwal, along with other officials, was also present in House meeting held in the conference hall of the MC office. Notably, the tenure of the Mayor and councillors would end in December this year. Besides, the House passed around 40 agendas in the meeting.

Ravinder Bhatia, councillor of Ward No. 10, along with other councillors, raised issue over the recommendation of the sanitary committee in which the sanitary committee recommended to reduce the fine amount levied on JBM Company from Rs 1.34 crore to Rs 27 lakh. The councillors opposed the recommendations of the sanitary committee.

The House also passed the agenda on water charges for the BPL families whose income was less than Rs 1.80 lakh per annum, Bhatia added.

MLA Pramod Vij also sent 14 agendas to the House, including changing the name of Sanjay Chowk to Vande Matram Chowk, setting up statues of Shahhed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev at Ramlal Chowk, and others. All agendas were passed by the House.

Mayor Avneet Kaur said it was unanimously decided that fine upon the JBM Company should not be reduced.