Panipat MC staff go on two-day 'pen-down, tool-down' strike

Panipat, December 14
Enraged over the non-fulfilment of their pending demands, employees of the Municipal Corporation (MC) under the banner of the Nagar Palika Karamchari Sangh went on a two-day ‘pen-down, tool-down’ strike on Thursday.
As many as 510 sanitation employees and around 150 employees of the Haryana Rozgar Kaushal Nigam went on a strike.
Notably, the Nagar Palika Karamchari Sangh had given a call for the two-day strike and submitted a memorandum to the government on Monday.
People who visited the office of the Municipal Corporation for various works faced major inconvenience due to the strike. Though the employees went on strike for Thursday and Friday, the work would be affected for four days as the MC office would remain closed on Saturday and Sunday.
The staff of almost all branches of the MC gathered and organised a protest march in markets and on NH-44. They staged a dharna in the Palika market and raised slogans against the government for the non-fulfilment of their pending demands.
The citizen facility centre also remained shut today because of the strike by the Haryana Rozgar Kaushal Nigam employees.
People who visited the centre for their death and birth certificates, caste and residence certificates, property tax work, water and sewerage bills and marriage registration etc. had to go back due to the strike. The sanitation work in the city has also been affected.
