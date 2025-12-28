Panipat Police arrest four in connection with murder of 40-year-old man

The Panipat police have arrested four individuals allegedly involved in the murder of 40-year-old Vikram, a resident of Shastri Colony in Khatik Basti, on Friday night. The arrests were made following a brief exchange of fire on Mohali-Babail road on late Saturday evening.

The police also recovered two country-made pistols and two live cartridges from the possession of the accused.

According to DSP Satish Vats, after the murder, Superintendent of Police Bhupender Singh directed teams to solve the case. The CIA-1 team, led by Inspector Phool Kumar, received a tip that the accused were on Babail Road, Mohali, and conducted a raid on the spot.

During the operation, the accused opened fire at the police team, who retaliated in self-defence. All four accused were apprehended, with two — Akshay and Deepak — sustaining bullet injuries in their legs and being admitted to Civil Hospital for treatment.

The accused have been identified as Deepak and Sahil, residents of Shastri Colony, and Akshay and Suraj, residents of Khatik Basti. During the investigation, it was found that Akshay, Deepak and Sahil have prior criminal records against them. Five cases were registered against Akshay related to altercation and Arms Act, while Deepak has one case related to altercation and two cases were registered against Sahil.

SP Bhupender Singh warned that crime and criminals will not be tolerated in the district.