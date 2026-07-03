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Home / Haryana / Panipat police arrest man for assaulting, murdering uncle

Panipat police arrest man for assaulting, murdering uncle

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Tribune News Service
Panipat, Updated At : 06:52 PM Jul 03, 2026 IST
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The accused in custody of Panipat police. Tribune Photo
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Two days after a 40-year-old man was beaten to death in Khotpura (Dera Manchuri) village of Panipat district, the police arrested a man in connection with the case.

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The accused, identified as Abhishek, alias Bandar, was arrested near Chandoli village late on Thursday night. He is the nephew of the deceased, Sushil Kumar.

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SI Dalbir Singh, SHO of Sector 13/17 police station, said the accused confessed during the preliminary investigation to murdering his uncle over a personal feud.

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Kavita, wife of the deceased, said in her complaint to the police that her husband was returning home late Tuesday evening. As he reached near the house of Bhani Ram, the accused stopped him and assaulted him.

Her husband fell down in the street, after which Abhishek picked up a heavy stone mortar and attacked Sushil’s head and face multiple times.

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Due to the assault, his face was badly damaged and he died on the spot, she said.

She further stated that Abhishek had been keeping enmity with his uncle. The accused had quarrelled with Sushil earlier, after which the family complained to Dial 112.

After the complaint was given to the police, Abhishek continued to hold a grudge against his uncle and was trying to take revenge, the complainant said.

The entire incident was recorded on a CCTV camera installed at a house in the street, in which the accused was seen attacking Sushil, sources said. Abhishek also broke the scooter after murdering his uncle.

The accused was produced before the court on Friday and sent to two-day police remand, the SHO said.

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