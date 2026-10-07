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Home / Haryana / Panipat police arrest six accused in firing case

Panipat police arrest six accused in firing case

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Tribune News Service
Panipat, Updated At : 10:27 PM Oct 07, 2026 IST
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Six accused in custody of the Panipat police.
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The Panipat police claimed to have arrested six persons allegedly involved in a firing and murder bid case at Manmohan Nagar. A black-coloured Thar, a country-made pistol and two live cartridges have been recovered from the accused.

DSP Mukesh Kumar said the accused had been identified as Abhinav, alias Fauji of Dhoop Singh Nagar, Ashu of Saini Colony, Aakash and Aasif of Bharat Nagar, Sahil of Kishanpura and Rohit of Pasina Khurd. They had admitted to their involvement in the case. Accused Rohit, who ran a finance office in Manmohan Nagar, had a dispute with a local on Monday. DSP Mukesh said accused Abhinav, Sahil and Ashu had criminal records. The accused were produced before the court on Wednesday and were remanded in one-day police custody.

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In his complaint, Mushahid, a resident of Manmohan Nagar, said Rohit had opened a finance office near his home. He alleged that several miscreants used to come to Rohit’s office, consume liquor there and pass comments on women passing by. When Mushahid objected to this behaviour, Rohit and others allegedly attacked him and his friend Afsar.

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