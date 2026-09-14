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Home / Haryana / Panipat police bust interstate arms smuggling racket, arrest supplier

Panipat police bust interstate arms smuggling racket, arrest supplier

10 country-made pistols, 26 live cartridges recovered; accused sent to four-day police custody

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Mukesh Tandon
Tribune News Service
Panipat, Updated At : 07:42 PM Sep 14, 2026 IST
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The arrested accused with Panipat police
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With the arrest of an arms supplier, the Panipat police have claimed to have unearthed an interstate arms smuggling racket. The police recovered 10 country-made pistols and 26 live cartridges from the accused’s possession.

SP Medha Bhushan said the accused had been identified as Arif of Jalalabad in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh. He had come to sell the weapons to someone in Panipat.

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Bhushan further said a team of CIA-1, led by Inspector Virender, was on patrol duty near the Raslapur village turn on the Haridwar bypass road late on Sunday night. Meanwhile, the team received a tip-off that a youth involved in illegal weapon smuggling and carrying a bag was standing near the Raslapur drain to supply illegal weapons to someone in the area.

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Following the tip-off, the CIA-1 team raided the spot and nabbed the accused. During the search, the team recovered 10 country-made weapons, including eight pistols and two country-made muskets. The police team also recovered 26 live cartridges from his possession.

The accused was produced before the court on Monday, which sent him to police custody for four days, the SP added.

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During the preliminary investigation, the accused revealed that he had brought the weapons from Uttar Pradesh to supply them in Panipat. He had started purchasing weapons around seven months ago and collected them over the period. After collecting the weapons, he came to Panipat to sell them, the SP added.

During the police remand, the team will question him to gather information regarding other members of the gang involved in the weapon-smuggling network and try to arrest them, the SP said.

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