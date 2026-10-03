Panipat police challan 72 vehicles during night domination campaign

The Panipat police launched a special night domination campaign to check the rising crime, drug peddling and traffic violations on Thursday night following the directions of Superintendent of Police (SP) Medha Bhushan. A total of 72 vehicles were challaned and one vehicle was impounded for violating traffic rules.

Twenty-five checkpoints were set up at various roads, intersections and important locations in the district, including inter-state and inter-district borders, where vehicles and suspicious persons were thoroughly checked.

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During the campaign all police personnel from the police stations concerned were deployed on the roads. The campaign was launched from 11 pm to 4 am.

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SP Medha Bhushan has directed police officers and personnel that such special campaigns should be conducted regularly to curb crime and to maintain law and order in the district.

Vikas Kumar, DSP, Headquarters, said all Station House Officers (SHOs) and police post in-charges had set up barricades in their respective areas and kept vigil on suspicious vehicles and persons. Police teams checked 771 vehicles at various points during the campaign, he added. During the checking, 72 vehicles were challaned for violating traffic rules, while one vehicle was impounded. In addition, police teams questioned 273 people who were roaming on the roads at night or were suspected of engaging in suspicious activities, the DSP added.

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All DSP-level officers visited checkpoints and inspected the security arrangements. The officers gave necessary directions to the personnel deployed at the spot.

DSP Vikas Kumar said the main objective of the campaign was to increase police presence at night, prevent crime and criminal activities, effectively monitor suspicious activities, and strengthen the sense of security among the public.