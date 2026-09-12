Panipat police solve robbery case within 24 hours, arrest 3

With the arrest of three accused, the police have claimed to have solved a robbery case within 24 hours. The accused will be produced in court on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Aman, Sunil alias Tinku and Gaurav, all residents of Batra Colony.

Advertisement

Vikas Kumar, DSP Headquarters, said at a press conference that Vikas, a resident of Geeta Colony in the Noorwala area, had stated in his complaint to the police that he, along with his friend Shubham, had gone to Ahuja Dhaba near the toll plaza.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, three youths arrived there. One of them allegedly took away his keys, following which his associates joined him and began assaulting the complainant and his friend.

The Sector 13/17 police registered a case and initiated an investigation.

Advertisement

DSP Vikas said the investigation was handed over to the CIA-2 team, led by Sub-Inspector Anil Panwar. Following directions, the CIA-2 team began searching for the accused and examining CCTV camera footage.

Acting on a tip-off, the team nabbed the three accused from the Delhi Parallel Canal bypass on Saturday. The police also recovered the robbed motorcycle from their possession.

During questioning, the accused allegedly revealed that they were addicted to drugs and committed the robbery to meet their expenses for purchasing drugs.

Kumar said the accused would be produced in court on Sunday.