Panipat residents await repair of roads

The main Devi Temple road in Panipat was dug up four months ago to reconstruct it but the slow pace of work has doubled the commuters’ problems. Residents, especially schoolchildren, are stuck in traffic jams on the under-constructed road. There are several hospitals on this road and ambulances often get stuck in traffic jams. The authorities should take appropriate action and repair the road. Saurabh, Panipat

Repair roads of Ambala Sadar area

Several roads in the Ambala Sadar area leading to the main markets are in a poor condition. The roads must be repaired at the earliest as commuting on these roads has become an ordeal for residents. The administration must take note of the condition of these roads and repair them as soon as possible. Sharad, Ambala

Vehicles parked haphazardly in Mahendragarh

Since there is no parking space in the main markets of Mahendragarh, people park their vehicles haphazardly on roads, leading to traffic congestion. With the roads already encroached upon by shopkeepers, there is little place for people to move around. There is an urgent need to construct parking lots to resolve traffic snarls. Rajesh, Mahendragarh

