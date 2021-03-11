Panipat residents irked as heaps of garbage dot roads

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, May 25

Tardy lifting of garbage has become a major problem in the globally known ‘Textile City’ here. Residents are inconvenienced in their daily life due to the unattended heaps of garbage everywhere in the city.

The tender for cleanliness was cancelled in January this year. After which the situation began worsening in the city. However, the Municipal Corporation (MC), Panipat, has allotted a tender of Rs 3.50 crore after dividing the city into four zones in the May, but the work has not started so far.“The Municipal Corporation has failed to provide proper sanitation and cleanliness in the city. Heaps of garbage can be seen everywhere in the city, especially on the sides of roads and streets. The MC is spending crores of rupees every month for the cleanliness but the result is heaps of garbage at every nook and corner of the city,” said Gaurav Likha, president, Insaar market.

It is very unfortunate that we have to talk about the city’s cleanliness, but heaps of garbage can be seen everywhere. The main entry of Sukhdev Nagar road adjoining to Bus stand has become a dumping yard for garbage, says Manoj Kumar, a resident of Ward 8.

Sunil Chawla, president, Sanoli Road Market Association, said the MC had failed on the cleanliness front. The situation has become worse in the past 15 days. Earlier, the garbage was being lifted six days in a week, now it is being lifted once in a week.

Mayor Avneet Kaur, Pramod Vij, MLA Panipat Urban and Senior Deputy Mayor Dushyant Bhatt had visited the Sanoli road area after the shopkeepers raised the issue but all in vain, he alleged.

The MC has recently allotted a tender for cleanliness worth Rs 3.50 crore per month after dividing the city into four zones. As per the new tender, the MC will spend Rs 42 crore annually on cleanliness. The MC has divided 26 wards into four zones — Ward 1 to 7 will be in zone 1 and Rs 89 lakh will be spent on cleanliness per month; Ward 8 to 14 will be in zone 2 and Rs 95 lakh will be spent per month; Ward 15-20 will be in zone 3 and Rs 84 lakh will be spent on cleanliness per month and Ward 21 to 26 will be in zone 4 and Rs 82 lakh will be spent on cleanliness every month.

As per sources, the MC has also allotted the work order to contractor companies around 10 days ago, but the work has not started so far.