Panipat roads, streetlights cry for repairs for past 3 years

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, March 7

The damaged roads, non-functional streetlights in Sector 25 have been crying for maintenance for the past three years. The Municipal Corporation (MC), Panipat, allotted the tender of Rs 2.5 crore for the construction of roads around three months ago but the work has not started so far. Residents were forced to face a lot of problems in their day to day life.

Non-functional streetlights in Sector 25.

As many as 1,250 houses are situated in the residential part of Sector 25 which lies in Ward 14 of the MC while hundreds of people are working in the industrial part of Sector 25 part-1 and 2 who use the roads to go to industries daily.

As per sources, the MC has allotted the tender of Rs 2.5 crore for the maintenance of internal roads of Sector 25, including behind the Mittal Mega Mall, infront and side of the Gymkhana Club and other roads in December last year.

The work order has also been issued to the contractor, the sources said. As per the tender’s conditions, the time limit to complete the maintenance work was fixed to three months, the sources said.

However, three months are almost complete but the residents here are still waiting for the work to start. Even former Mayor Bhupinder Singh, father of Mayor Avneet Kaur had protested against the poor conditions of the roads.

“We have been facing these problems for the past 2-3 years. All internal roads in the sectors are in pathetic condition and streetlights are lying non-functional,” said Himanshu Arya, a resident of Sector 25.

There are some streetlights that are functional but these are on the main road where the former Mayor and father of the present Mayor resides and other streets are also lying in the dark for a long time, he said.

Abhishek, another resident, said the condition of their sector is the worst. Potholed roads become the identity of the sectors. Residents were facing a lot of problems in their daily life due to these broken roads, he added.

“We are common people and we have no interest whether the tender was allotted or not. We want only maintenance of the road,” he said. Former Mayor Bhupinder Singh said a tender was allotted for the maintenance of internal roads in December but still the work has not started. We have been hoping that the maintenance work of roads would begin soon, the former Mayor added.

Pradeep Kalyan, Executive Engineer (XEn), Municipal Corporation, said tenders had been sent to the Urban Local Bodies (ULB) headquarters for approval. After getting the approval from the headquarters the work will start soon, he added.