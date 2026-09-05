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Home / Haryana / Panipat sanitation strike: 45 employees served dismissal notices, 17 booked

Panipat sanitation strike: 45 employees served dismissal notices, 17 booked

MC cracks down on striking sanitation workers accused of disrupting civic services and stopping private agency staff from working

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Mukesh Tandon
Tribune News Service
Panipat, Updated At : 06:31 PM Sep 05, 2026 IST
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The Municipal Corporation (MC) has stepped up action against striking sanitation employees in Panipat.
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The Municipal Corporation (MC) has stepped up action against striking sanitation employees in Panipat, serving dismissal notices to 45 workers and lodging cases against five more for allegedly disrupting sanitation work and preventing employees of private agencies from performing their duties.

With an earlier FIR already registered against 12 employees, the number of sanitation workers booked by the police has now risen to 17.

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The action came even as the striking employees continued their protest on Saturday. More than 120 workers under the banners of the Fire Brigade Employees Union and Nagar Palika Karamchari Sangh reached the residence of Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda in Eldeco on motorcycles and held a protest. They raised slogans against the state government and the minister before submitting a memorandum of their demands through his PA.

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According to the complaint filed by the Deputy Municipal Commissioner (DMC) with the City police, some striking sanitation employees allegedly disrupted the work of private agencies — JBM, Pooja Consultation and IND Sanitation Solutions — engaged in sanitation work in the MC area.

The companies complained that the employees were allegedly creating hurdles in the discharge of their duties. Based on the complaint, the City police registered a case against five MC sanitation employees under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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MC Commissioner Dr Pankaj Rao said the state government had given the striking employees an ultimatum until September 5 to return to work.

“The government has given an ultimatum to the striking sanitation employees up to September 5. If the striking employees do not return to their jobs, strict action will be initiated against them as per the directions of the state government,” he said.

Rao said two cases had now been registered against the striking sanitation employees, with 17 workers booked for allegedly creating a nuisance, disrupting sanitation services in the MC area and preventing private agency employees from performing their duties.

“All the private companies have been directed to work in double shifts,” he said.

The MC Commissioner said dismissal notices had been served on around 45 striking employees and warned that they would be dismissed if they failed to resume work.

“Garbage lifting, sweeping and other cleanliness are being properly maintained with the support of private agency employees as well as with the support of Panipat police,” Rao said.

Striking workers continue protests

Despite the action, sanitation employees continued their agitation on Saturday.

After protesting outside Dhanda’s residence, a delegation of sanitation employees also reached the residence of Minister Krishan Lal Panwar at Madlauda and submitted a memorandum of their demands to the minister’s brother.

The employees have been protesting against the state government over their demands while the MC has been relying on private agencies and police support to maintain sanitation services in the city.

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