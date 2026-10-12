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Home / Haryana / Panipat school celebrates annual function ‘Mirth-2026’

Panipat school celebrates annual function ‘Mirth-2026’

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Tribune News Service
Panipat, Updated At : 02:19 AM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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BJP state president Archna Gupta inaugurates the annual day programme at SD Vidya Mandir, HUDA, in Panipat.
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SD Vidya Mandir, HUDA, celebrated its annual function, ‘Mirth-2026’, alongside a grand ‘National Hasya Kavi Sammelan’ recently.

Haryana BJP state president Archana Gupta graced the occasion as the chief guest. She was welcomed by society patrons and dignitaries, including Roshan Lal Mittal, patron, Shree SD Education Society; Naresh Kumar Goyal, secretary; Satish Chandra, chairman, School Managing Committee; Vikas Garg, vice-chairman; Tulsi Singla, secretary; and Principal Anu Gupta. Office-bearers and principals of sister institutions under the society were also present.

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Following the ceremonial lighting of the lamp and devotional Ganesh Vandana, students captivated the audience with the playful skit ‘Tinga Pinga Aur School Nahi Jana’, the inspiring act ‘Fikar Not’, the expressive ‘Naina’ dance, a colourful Rajasthani folk performance, a social awareness street play (nukkad natak) and a Bhangra performance.

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After the students’ performances, the national-level poets took centre stage and encouraged the audience to lead a stress-free life by sharing laughter with friends and family.

Renowned poets from across the country, including Arun Gemini, Kirti Kale, Popular Meeruthi, Yashdeep Kaushik, Anil Agravanshi, Shambhu Shikhar and Prateek Gupta, kept the auditorium echoing with laughter through their witty compositions.

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Principal of SD Vidya Mandir, Anu Gupta, expressed gratitude to the chief guest, poets, media representatives and parents.

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