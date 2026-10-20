DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Panipat school holds Vijayadashami celebrations with cultural fervour

Panipat school holds Vijayadashami celebrations with cultural fervour

Students bring Ramayana episodes to life | 21 meritorious Class XII students receive honours at celebration

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Panipat, Updated At : 01:47 AM Oct 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Students present a scene from Ramayana at SD Vidya Mandir City in Panipat.
Advertisement

SD Vidya Mandir City celebrated Vijayadashami with enthusiasm, devotion and fervour. Students showcased their talents on stage, presenting a series of meaningful and captivating performances that reflected the richness of Indian culture, religious traditions and moral values.

Dr Surender Pal, Prant Pracharak, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), and Rajesh Goyal, Prant Prachar Pramukh, RSS, attended the occasion as chief guests.

Advertisement

The event was attended by office-bearers of SD Education Society, including its Patron, Roshan Lal Mittal; President, Anoop Kumar; and Secretary, Naresh Kumar Goyal. Representatives of various institutions under the society were also present, including Pawan Garg, President of SD International School; Satish Chandra, Chairman of SD Vidya Mandir HUDA; Vikas Kumar, Vice-Chairman; and Tulsi Singla, Secretary, among others.

Advertisement

Principal Jaishree Garg warmly welcomed the distinguished guests, office-bearers of SD Education Society, members of the school management committee and parents. The welcome address was followed by a devotional bhajan dedicated to Maa Durga, filling the atmosphere with spiritual fervour and positive energy.

A highlight of the occasion was the felicitation of 21 meritorious Class XII students for their outstanding academic performance. The distinguished guests honoured the students with mementoes and commended their hard work, dedication, discipline and achievements.

Advertisement

The cultural programme featured spectacular enactments of various episodes from the Ramayana. Students presented significant scenes, including the birth of Lord Rama, Guru Shiksha and the Parashurama Samvad, Sita Swayamvar, Ram Vanvas, Sita Haran, Hanuman Milan, Ashok Vatika, Lanka Dahan, and the battle between Lord Rama and Ravana. Through impressive acting, expressive dialogues and traditional costumes, the students brought these timeless episodes to life, conveying the ideals of sacrifice, devotion, courage, duty and righteousness.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Surender Pal highlighted the ideals of Lord Rama as Maryada Purushottam, who upheld the principle of keeping one’s word, even in the most difficult circumstances. He urged students to follow the values of respect, love, discipline and good conduct.

Rajesh Goyal emphasised the importance of environmental protection and encouraged everyone to minimise the use of plastic and adopt more environmentally friendly alternatives, including glass and earthen utensils. He stressed that protecting the environment was essential for the safety and well-being of all.

Anoop Kumar, President of SD Education Society, also addressed the gathering, stating that Dasehra inspired everyone to overcome negative tendencies and embrace positive thoughts.

The most eagerly awaited moment of the celebration was the grand Ravana Dahan. As the effigy of Ravana was set ablaze, excitement and enthusiasm filled the entire school campus.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts