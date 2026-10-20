Panipat school holds Vijayadashami celebrations with cultural fervour

SD Vidya Mandir City celebrated Vijayadashami with enthusiasm, devotion and fervour. Students showcased their talents on stage, presenting a series of meaningful and captivating performances that reflected the richness of Indian culture, religious traditions and moral values.

Dr Surender Pal, Prant Pracharak, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), and Rajesh Goyal, Prant Prachar Pramukh, RSS, attended the occasion as chief guests.

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The event was attended by office-bearers of SD Education Society, including its Patron, Roshan Lal Mittal; President, Anoop Kumar; and Secretary, Naresh Kumar Goyal. Representatives of various institutions under the society were also present, including Pawan Garg, President of SD International School; Satish Chandra, Chairman of SD Vidya Mandir HUDA; Vikas Kumar, Vice-Chairman; and Tulsi Singla, Secretary, among others.

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Principal Jaishree Garg warmly welcomed the distinguished guests, office-bearers of SD Education Society, members of the school management committee and parents. The welcome address was followed by a devotional bhajan dedicated to Maa Durga, filling the atmosphere with spiritual fervour and positive energy.

A highlight of the occasion was the felicitation of 21 meritorious Class XII students for their outstanding academic performance. The distinguished guests honoured the students with mementoes and commended their hard work, dedication, discipline and achievements.

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The cultural programme featured spectacular enactments of various episodes from the Ramayana. Students presented significant scenes, including the birth of Lord Rama, Guru Shiksha and the Parashurama Samvad, Sita Swayamvar, Ram Vanvas, Sita Haran, Hanuman Milan, Ashok Vatika, Lanka Dahan, and the battle between Lord Rama and Ravana. Through impressive acting, expressive dialogues and traditional costumes, the students brought these timeless episodes to life, conveying the ideals of sacrifice, devotion, courage, duty and righteousness.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Surender Pal highlighted the ideals of Lord Rama as Maryada Purushottam, who upheld the principle of keeping one’s word, even in the most difficult circumstances. He urged students to follow the values of respect, love, discipline and good conduct.

Rajesh Goyal emphasised the importance of environmental protection and encouraged everyone to minimise the use of plastic and adopt more environmentally friendly alternatives, including glass and earthen utensils. He stressed that protecting the environment was essential for the safety and well-being of all.

Anoop Kumar, President of SD Education Society, also addressed the gathering, stating that Dasehra inspired everyone to overcome negative tendencies and embrace positive thoughts.

The most eagerly awaited moment of the celebration was the grand Ravana Dahan. As the effigy of Ravana was set ablaze, excitement and enthusiasm filled the entire school campus.