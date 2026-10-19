Panipat sees 10% dip in road mishaps

Panipat, popularly known as the ‘Handloom City’, has recorded a decline of around 10% in both road accidents and fatalities during the first nine months of this year compared with the corresponding period last year.

As many as 393 accidents were reported in the district till September 30, compared with 436 during the same period in 2025. The number of fatalities also declined from 269 last year to 245 this year, while 303 persons sustained injuries in accidents this year against 298 last year.

Advertisement

Of the 393 accidents reported this year, 231 were fatal and 162 non-fatal. September recorded the highest number of accidents at 56, including 29 fatal cases, in which 30 persons were killed and 60 injured.

Advertisement

March recorded the highest number of fatalities at 38, followed by February (24), July (23), August (29) and May (31).

Superintendent of Police Medha Bhushan said curbing road accidents, particularly on national highways, remained a priority for the police. Several measures had been taken, including setting up a dedicated traffic control room, identifying traffic congestion points and deploying special riders on designated beats.

Advertisement

The traffic wing has identified 10 black spots on NH-44 based on the number of accidents reported within a 500-metre radius. These include stretches near Hotel Gold to Khadi Ashram; Nexa service centre, Nangal Kheri, to the new bus stand; the new bus stand to Sewah cut; Red Light Chowk to Skylark; Delhi World School to Aggarwal Sweets in Samalkha; Toll Plaza to Babarpur Mandi; Hotel Abhinandan to Force Motors; Sewah cut to the police lines; old bus stand to Hotel Diamond; and Pasina Kalan cut to Jattipur in Samalkha.

DSP (Traffic) Suresh Saini said a toll-free number, 1095, had been launched to address traffic-related problems on NH-44. A dedicated traffic control room has also been set up at the Mini Secretariat.

He said special patrolling routes had been assigned to traffic personnel and the strength of the traffic wing had been increased to more than 300 personnel.

The deployment of personnel at designated traffic points has also been mapped on Google Maps, enabling senior officers to monitor the deployment, he added.