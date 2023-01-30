Panipat slips to 10th spot in sex ratio at birth

Tribune News Service

Panipat, January 29

Panipat district, which was on top position in the state in 2017 for sex ratio at birth (SRB), slipped to 10th position with the sex ratio of 914 girls against 1,000 boys. However, the authorities claimed that the SRB had improved in comparison to 2021.

The same situation was in Sonepat district. Sonepat had even received the award for securing third place for the improved sex ratio of 935 girls against 1,000 boys in 2017, but now it slipped to 18th position with 898 girls against 1,000 boys. Fatehabad is on the top among the districts with the SRB of 950 girls against 1,000 boys followed by Jind with 942 and Panchkula with 938.

Earlier, Panipat was notorious for skewed sex ratio, which was below 900. As per the data available, the district recorded SRB of 822 in 2011; 834 in 2012; 851 in 2013; 892 in 2014. The turnaround came after Prime Minister Narender Modi launched the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) programme from Panipat on January 22, 2015, during the first regime of the BJP-led Union Government. Sonepat district is at 18th place in the state with 898 girls against 1,000 boys. Dr Jayant Ahuja, Civil Surgeon, Panipat, said though the district was at the 10th spot, a slight improvement in the SRB had been recorded in 2022 in comparison to 2021.

