Panipat steps up 58 points, Sonepat rises up by 96 in Swachh Survekshan

Panipat, October 2

With a rise of 58 points, Panipat improved its position by securing the 127th rank in the Swachh Survekshan 2022 survey. However, it slipped from the seventh to the ninth position in the state.

Besides, Sonepat, with a rise of 96 points, also improved its ranking in the survey by securing the 139th rank. In 2021, it was ranked 235th and secured the 10th position in the state.

Kavita Kadyan, city team leader (CTL), Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM), said in 2020, Panipat was on 196th rank in the 1 to 10 lakh population category and on 188th rank in 2019. The city had improved its position by 11 points last year and secured the 185th rank among 372 Urban Local Bodies.

Panipat had secured a total of 3,926.33 points out of 7500 in three different categories. As per the result announced on Saturday, it secured 1,604.42 out of 3,000 in service level progress (SLP), 1,721.91 out of 2,250 in the citizen’s voice category and 600 out of 2,250 in the certification category, added Kavita.

Ritu Rani, officiating CTL of SBM, Sonepat, said the city had secured 3,655 points out of 7,500 — 1,770.42 points out of 3000 in SLP, 1,684 points out of 2,250 in the citizen’s voice category and 200 points out of 2,250 in the category of certification. Sonepat scored less under the certification category because its ODF++ status had not been declared, she added.

