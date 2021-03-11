Tablets will help prepare for competitive exams: Panipat students

Mukesh Tandon
Panipat, May 8
“The tablets will change the mode of education for us as we can now get syllabus, chapter and topic-wise notes, videos, MCQs and their solutions at an advanced level, which will be helpful in preparing for NEET and IITs,” says Varsha, a Class XII student of Government Girls Senior Secondary School (GGSSS), Model Town here.
Like Varsha, many other girl students of Class X and XII of the school, who have received the tablets, shared their experience with The Tribune.
CM Manohar Lal Khattar launched the Advance Digital Haryana Initiative with the e-Adigham scheme by distributing tablets among Class X and XII students from Rohtak three days ago. These electronic devices have pre-loaded content along with personalised and adaptive learning softwares — Diksha and Avsar — and 2 GB free data for a year.
In the first phase, Panipat district got 17,543 tablets while Sonepat got 21,100.
Mehak and Sneha, Class XII medical students, said the tablets were helping them visualise the contents as many topics could not be cleared only through theory.
The tablet has content on all subjects to prepare for the competitive exams of NEET and JEE, etc, Mehak added.
Ashu, a Class X student, said e-books and special notes were available on it, and in case of doubt we could also connect with our teacher any time. “We can assess ourselves by giving tests on the DIKSHA app even after clearing one chapter only,” she added.
Meanwhile, GGSSS principal Madhu Dagar said students in government schools belong to the underprivileged section of society and they couldn’t afford smartphones or books. “Now they will be able to compete with private school students,” she added.
“Even the admissions have increased after the launch of the scheme,” Dagar added.
Revolutionary change
The tablet has good content. It’s being tracked at the directorate level and no student can access other things on it. The move will bring a revolutionary change in the education system. — Devender Sharma, Nodal officer for tablet distribution
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rupee slumps to all-time low, touches 77.42 against US dollar in early trade
Risk appetite weakened amid mounting concerns about inflatio...
IndiGo bars specially-abled child: Scindia says no human being should have to go through this
Had barred a specially-abled child from boarding a flight at...
2 killed, 25 hurt as Haryana Roadways bus hangs precariously from bridge after colliding with private bus in Punjab's Kurali
The Haryana Roadways driver drove rashly despite being warne...
Bulldozers, police force reach Shaheen Bagh ahead of anti-encroachment drive, locals stage protest
Police personnel deployed to provide security to SDMC offici...