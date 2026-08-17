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Home / Haryana / Panipat textile industry hit by weak demand, high costs

Panipat textile industry hit by weak demand, high costs

Exporters face higher yarn prices, freight costs, longer delivery times amid global conflicts, tariff uncertainty

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Mukesh Tandon
Panipat, Updated At : 01:05 PM Aug 17, 2026 IST
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Panipat’s exports have been hit over the last three to four years, with business sentiment continuously weakening since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war, which is still continuing.
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Shrinkage in demand, a hike in the price of polyester yarn, higher freight charges and increased delivery times have hit Panipat’s handloom and textile business in overseas as well as domestic markets by up to 50 per cent.

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Panipat, globally known as the ‘Textile City’, has an annual turnover of approximately Rs 60,000 crore, of which around Rs 20,000 crore comes from exports. As many as 450 industrial units in the city are engaged in the export business.

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The ‘Handloom’ and ‘Textile’ products manufactured in Panipat are exported to every corner of the globe. Exporters in Panipat ship handloom and power-loom products – including bath mats, floor coverings, rugs, carpets, bed-sheets, towels, curtains, sofa cloth, cushions, blankets, mattresses and puffs – to almost all countries across the world.

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Notably, Panipat’s exports have been hit over the last three to four years, with business sentiment continuously weakening since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war, which is still continuing. After that, US President Donald Trump’s tariff policy badly disturbed Panipat’s industry, as 60 per cent of its total exports went to the US market. However, industrialists and overseas buyers managed to sustain the business, but the Iran-Israel war has also badly hit European markets.

Due to the disturbance in the Gulf, not only exports but also the domestic market has been hit very badly.

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Vinod Dhamija, Chairman, Haryana Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Panipat Chapter, said Panipat’s exports had shrunk by 50 per cent, while the domestic market had also been disturbed very badly.

Panipat’s exports have been hit over the last three to four years, with business sentiment continuously weakening since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war, which is still continuing.

Panipat’s exports have been hit over the last three to four years, with business sentiment continuously weakening since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war, which is still continuing.

The main reason for the industrial disturbance is the hike in the price of polyester yarn, which increased due to a shortage of LPG gas. However, supplies resumed, but the price of yarn remained high, increasing production costs.

The American market was already hit due to Trump’s tariff policy, but the Iran-Israel war has also affected European markets, he said.

Due to the war, freight charges have risen to four times their earlier rates.

Similarly, delivery times have also increased three to four times. A container that earlier took 10-12 days now takes 40-45 days, delaying the delivery of orders, Dhamija added.

The blanket industry, too, has been badly affected by the war in both domestic and export markets, Dhamija said.

Ramesh Verma, President, Handloom Exports Manufacturer Association, said the sentiment in Panipat’s industry was “not very good, not so bad”.

The Gulf disturbance caused by the Iran-Israel war had not only hit the export business but had also badly affected the domestic market, as the price of polyester yarn reached a high. Earlier, the price of polyester yarn was Rs 100-110 per kilogram, but due to the disturbance it reached Rs 200-210 per kilogram, Verma added.

The domestic market has also been hit by more than 35 per cent this year, while uncertainty over Trump’s tariff policy has also affected the export business, he added.

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