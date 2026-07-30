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Home / Haryana / Panipat traders assn submits memo, urges admn to expedite NH-44 widening work

Panipat traders assn submits memo, urges admn to expedite NH-44 widening work

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Mukesh Tandon
Tribune News Service
Panipat, Updated At : 10:08 PM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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Members of the Sanyukt Vyapar Mandal Samiti submit a memorandum to SDM Mandeep in Panipat.
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Enraged over the slow pace of widening work on NH-44 and the construction of drains, members of the Sanyukt Vyapar Mandal Samiti (SVMS) on Thursday reached the ‘Samadhan Shivir’ and demanded early resolution of problems faced by residents and traders in the city.

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The members, led by chairman Rajesh Suri and president Vishal Verma, submitted a memorandum to Mandeep, SDM, Panipat, seeking solutions to the issues that residents and traders have been facing daily.

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In the memorandum, Vishal Verma, Rajesh Suri and others said that SVMS represents around 35 market associations and their office-bearers. They said they welcomed the widening of NH-44 but were facing severe inconvenience due to the slow pace of the work. Drains in front of shops have remained dug up for the past four to six months, but the work is still incomplete.

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The under-construction drain along NH-44, dug by construction agencies, has been left open on the main road, with iron rods protruding at several places, posing a risk of accidents, they said.

The traders further said that footpaths on both sides of NH-44 should be reconstructed during the widening work for the convenience of commuters. They said open drains filled with water had become a major cause of accidents. With the festive season approaching, customers would also face difficulties due to these open drains. Therefore, they demanded that the construction work be expedited.

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They also demanded that the pending construction work on the main road near the old bus stand be completed on priority.

The traders alleged that police officials were issuing challans and picking up vehicles near Salarganj Gate on a daily basis. They demanded that such practices be stopped, as traders and shopkeepers were already facing difficulties due to a decline in business.

The traders also demanded the removal of barricades near Salarganj Gate. The members of the samiti demanded that all issues mentioned in the memorandum be resolved on priority. They also suggested the formation of a committee, which could monitor ongoing construction works and arrangements while keeping in mind the convenience of the general public.

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